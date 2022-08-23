CBI nabs seven more for 'involvement' in Birbhum killings in West Bengal

Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21

Representative Image

The CBI on Tuesday nabbed seven more persons for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21.

"We have arrested seven accused from Bogtui during further investigation into the case," the CBI official said.

Also Read: CBI files before HC probe progress reports in Birbhum killings, TMC leader's murder

The accused will be produced before a court in Rampurhat on Tuesday, he added.

Earlier, the central agency had arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the massacre.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal