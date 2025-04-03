Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > CBI names Bhupesh Baghel as accused in FIR in Mahadev betting app case

CBI names Bhupesh Baghel as accused in FIR in Mahadev betting app case

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Earlier on March 26, the investigative agency also conducted a 14-hour search at the residence of the former CM

CBI names Bhupesh Baghel as accused in FIR in Mahadev betting app case

Bhupesh Baghel

Listen to this article
CBI names Bhupesh Baghel as accused in FIR in Mahadev betting app case
x
00:00

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Bhagel as one of the accused in Mahadev online betting app case. 


According to the FIR, a total of 21 persons have been named as accused.  CBI had conducted various searches at over 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi including premises linked to politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officers, key functionaries of Mahadev Book, and other private individuals suspected of involvement in the case.


Earlier on March 26, the investigative agency also conducted a 14-hour search at the residence of the former CM. Baghel alleged that the raid was politically motivated, suggesting that it was orchestrated to provide content for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech ahead of his visit on March 30. The FIR, originally received on March 4, 2024 alleges that Mahadev Online Book is operating betting services illegally.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central bureau of investigation congress chhattisgarh India news national news new delhi india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK