Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
5-year-old boy drowns in creek in Thane
Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from cabinet
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Smriti Irani accuses Sonia Gandhi of sanctioning humiliation of Prez Murmu
Home > News > India News > Article > CBI opposes plea to call Mukesh Ambani as witness in 33 year old Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case

CBI opposes plea to call Mukesh Ambani as witness in 33-year-old Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case

Updated on: 28 July,2022 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Ivan Sequeira, one of the accused, has moved the special CBI court here seeking to examine Mukesh Ambani as a witness

CBI opposes plea to call Mukesh Ambani as witness in 33-year-old Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case

Mukesh Ambani


The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday opposed a plea by an accused to call RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani as a witness in a 1989 case related to an alleged attempt to murder industrialist Nusli Wadia.

Ivan Sequeira, one of the accused, has moved the special CBI court here seeking to examine Mukesh Ambani as a witness.

The central probe agency, in its reply, said the accused had no right to seek further investigation at this stage of the case, and his application should be dismissed.


Also Read: SC allows Centre to continue with security of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, family in Mumbai

Kirti Ambani, a former senior executive at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) who died during the course of the trial, is the prime accused in the case.
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kirti Ambani and others on July 31, 1989, for allegedly conspiring to eliminate Wadia, former chairman of Bombay Dying, due to business rivalry.

The Maharashtra government transferred the probe to the CBI on August 2, 1989, but the trial began only in 2003.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news mukesh ambani

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK