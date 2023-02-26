CBI questioning of Sisodia: Bhagwant Mann says Delhi Dy CM fighting 'battle of truth'

Ahead of his questioning, the deputy chief minister said he was not afraid of going to jail over "false allegations"

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo

The entire country is with Manish Sisodia who is fighting the "battle of truth", Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after the AAP leader appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case on Sunday.

With several AAP leaders coming out in support of the Delhi deputy chief minister, Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "Manish ji, you are fighting the battle of truth¿the whole country is with you, the love of millions of children is with you".

He said "we are all with the person" who brought revolution in education sector. Sisodia on Sunday appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Ahead of his questioning, the deputy chief minister said he was not afraid of going to jail over "false allegations"

The CBI on Sunday began its second round of questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said.

Sisodia, accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25 last year.

The CBI had not named Sisodia in charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused, they said.

The CBI will question Sisodia on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged links with liquor traders, and politicians and claims made by witnesses in their statements.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)