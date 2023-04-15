CBI summons Delhi CM in excise policy scam case

Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the probe team, they said.

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on Friday.

The agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

Addressing a press conference later, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Delhi chief minister had spoken about the Adani issue in Delhi Vidhan Sabha. That same day, I had told him that you will be next. Narendra Modi-led Centre is corrupt from head to toe and Kejriwal’s fight against corruption won’t stop due to such notices,” Singh said.

“This notice is a conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal. This notice will neither be able to silence the AAP nor Kejriwal,” he said.

Reacting to the development, RJD MP and spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “I would request the prime minister (Narendra Modi), the home minister (Amit Shah), that they should put all opposition leaders in a gas chamber and finish them off Nazi-style.”

