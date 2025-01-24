CBI urges early hearing on Roy’s sentence

The investigating agency moved the high court after the trial court rejected its demand earlier for death penalty to Roy, who was found guilty of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024

RG Kar case convict Sanjay Roy was given life sentence. File pic

The CBI on Friday urged the Calcutta High Court to schedule an early hearing on its appeal seeking death penalty for R G Kar Hospital rape-murder case convict Sanjay Roy.

The investigating agency moved the high court after the trial court rejected its demand earlier for death penalty to Roy, who was found guilty of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

A division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Basak, before which the matter was mentioned by deputy solicitor general (DSG) Rajdeep Majumdar seeking an early hearing of the CBI’s plea, said it will hear the appeal on January 27 along with a prayer by the West Bengal government over admission of its appeal with a similar plea.

Majumdar said the central agency, which investigated the case, has the right to challenge the lower court order before the high court on the ground of inadequacy of sentence.

The Sealdah court had on January 20 sentenced Roy to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life. The division bench, also comprising Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi, had on January 22 said it would hear the CBI, the victim’s family and the convict through their lawyers before deciding on the admission of the appeal filed by the state government.

