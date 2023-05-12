CBSE Class 12 results declared: How to check and download marksheets through Digilocker, here's all you need to know

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 May,2023 11:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the result for the Class 12 Board exam. The board stated that 87.33 per cent of students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year. The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.


Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.



"No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official said.


Students can now check the results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The results are also available on DigiLocker and Umang App. The board may also provide these results via IVRS and SMS.

CBSE Class 12 results 2023: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Go to Class 12th result page.

Step 3: Login by entering the asked information.

Step 4: Check and download your CBSE result.

CBSE Class 12 results: How to download marksheet via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Click on ‘Get started with account creation'

Step 3: Enter the required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

Step 4: Verify details and validate with the received OTP

Step 5: Your Digilocker account will be activated successfully

Step 6: Upon result declaration, open the app and click on the result link

Step 7: Enter details and access your digital marksheet

CBSE Class 12th result via Umang app

Step 1: Download the app from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Visit the CBSE section in the App.

Step 3: Register with a mobile number and create a login.

Step 4: Login via OTP or MPIN using your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter your details such as date of birth and registration number.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

