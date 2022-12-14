Breaking News
Central government offers to establish permanent secretariat for 'No Money for Terror': MHA

Updated on: 14 December,2022 06:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was responding to a question in Rajya Sabha about whether the government has any proposal to set up a permanent secretariat to coordinate the global efforts against terror funding

Central government offers to establish permanent secretariat for 'No Money for Terror': MHA

Rajya Sabha. File Pic/PTI


The Central government has offered to establish a permanent secretariat for the No Money for Terror (NMFT) in the country, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.


He was responding to a question in Rajya Sabha about whether the government has any proposal to set up a permanent secretariat to coordinate the global efforts against terror funding.



Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma has asked questions that include the details of the countries cooperating with 'No Money for Terror' and whether the country's investigation agencies will play a key role in the organization.


Rai said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India hosted the 3rd Ministerial Level Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing 'No Money For Terror' (NMFT) during November 18-19, 2022 to collaborate with countries across the world for suppressing the funding sources that allow terrorists and extremists to carry out their violent acts.

Delegations from 77 countries and 16 multilateral organizations participated in the Conference, he added.

"During the Conference, sensing the need for permanency of this unique initiative and in order to sustain global focus on countering the financing of terrorism, the Government has offered to establish a permanent secretariat for the No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference, in the country. A discussion paper is to be circulated shortly to all Participating Jurisdictions for their valuable comments," he said in a written reply.

The proposed secretariat is not expected to be an investigative body. It will operate on the concept of collaboration and cooperation between nations, he added.

