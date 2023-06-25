Breaking News
Two dead, two injured after parts of building collapses in Vile Parle
MMR growing; govt taking all efforts to provide amenities, infra: CM Shinde
Karnataka: Five medical students arrested for ganja cultivation and peddling
Mumbai reports one case of Covid-19, active tally in city at 18
PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains on June 27
Record number of OBC ministers serving in Modi government: Fadnavis
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Central govt created employment generating economy Nitin Gadkari

Central govt created employment-generating economy: Nitin Gadkari

Updated on: 25 June,2023 10:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari referred to a road project being constructed to connect Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri

Central govt created employment-generating economy: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

Listen to this article
Central govt created employment-generating economy: Nitin Gadkari
x
00:00

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the BJP-led government has created an employment-generating economy in the country.


Speaking at an event in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Gadkari referred to a road project being constructed to connect Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and the automobile industry.


"We have created an employment-generating economy in the country. I am constructing a road project (worth) Rs 12,000 crore connecting Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.


The (Uttarakhand) chief minister told me that the number of tourists visiting these places got doubled. Earlier, the Yatra to these places used to go on for only six months, but now roads are accessible throughout the year," said the Minister of Road Transport & Highways.

He said people in passenger traffic, tourism, restaurants, hoteling, buses, railways and aviationall got businesses because the footfall has gone up at these places.

"Automobile industry in the country is Rs 7.50 lakh crore, 4.50 crore people got jobs. This industry gives the highest GST to the Central and state governments. I will double the industry's size in the next five years to Rs 15 lakh crore. All automobile brands in the world are coming here," Gadkari added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
nitin gadkari bharatiya janata party nagpur maharashtra PM Modi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK