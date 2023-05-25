Breaking News
Centre accords 'Z-plus' security to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Updated on: 25 May,2023 04:20 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Bhagwant Mann will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Centre accords 'Z-plus' security to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Pic

Centre accords 'Z-plus' security to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The Centre has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources said.


The 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.


The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said.


They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

