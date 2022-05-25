Breaking News
US: 18 students killed in Texas school shooting
Now, netas take sides over Khotachiwadi bungalow
Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police
BMC to build central sports academy for civic students
Home > News > India News > Article > Centre allows duty free import of 20 Lakh MT crude soyabean, sunflower oil

Centre allows duty free import of 20 Lakh MT crude soyabean, sunflower oil

Updated on: 25 May,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The announcement comes in the wake of a surge in edible oil prices in India

Centre allows duty free import of 20 Lakh MT crude soyabean, sunflower oil

Representational Image


To provide required relief to consumers, the Central Government on Tuesday exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 20 Lakh metric tonnes yearly import of crude soyabean and sunflower oil.

According to the Finance Ministry notification, the order will come into force on May 25, 2022, and shall cease to apply after March 31, 2024.




"Central Govt. has allowed import of a quantity of 20 Lakh MT each of Crude Soyabean Oil & Crude Sunflower Oil per year for a period of 2 years at Nil rate of customs duty & Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess. This will provide significant relief to the consumers", the CBIC tweeted.


The announcement comes in the wake of a surge in edible oil prices in India. India is one of the world's largest vegetable oil importers and relies on imports for 60 per cent of its needs.

Meanwhile, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, edible oil prices have shot up significantly. Sunflower oil is imported into India majorly from Ukraine and Russia.

In February, the Government of India on Monday announced that agri-cess on crude palm oil has been reduced to 5 per cent with effect from 12th February 2022 from the earlier 7.5 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK