Centre along with states trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

Updated on: 12 September,2022 12:44 PM IST  |  Greater Noida
"Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease," PM Modi said

Centre along with states trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre along with states is making efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.


Many states are grappling with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector.

"Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease," PM Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart.


In the recent past, there has been loss of livestock in many states of India due to the disease, he added.

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

The inaugural function was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

