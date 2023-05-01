Breaking News
Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

01 May,2023
According to sources, these mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW)

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror
After getting inputs from intelligence agencies, the central government has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that were largely used in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror, sources said.


According to sources, these mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW).



"Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app," said an official.


Thereafter, with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, a list of such apps was prepared that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws. After getting the list prepared, the concerned Ministry was informed of the request to ban these mobile applications. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official added.

Sources said these apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

