Centre closely monitoring outbreak of H9N2 in China

Some media reports have indicated clustering of cases of respiratory illness in children in China. Pic/X

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said it is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. There is a low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported in China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness, it said. India, the ministry said, is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current influenza situation in that country.

Some media reports have indicated the clustering of cases of respiratory illness in children in northern China for which the World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued a statement, it said. Based on available information, an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China has been reported in the last few weeks. “The usual causes of respiratory illness in children have been implicated and there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations,” the ministry said.

“The overall risk assessment by the WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to the WHO so far. The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognised. India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency,” the ministry added.

