Centre did not cooperate in Pegasus probe, says SC

Inquiry panel finds 5 of the 29 phones submitted for examination infected with malware, but didn’t find conclusive proof to suggest it was Pegasus

Justice N V Ramana

The Centre did not cooperate with the probe into the Pegasus spyware row, the Supreme Court-appointed technical and supervisory committees to look into the matter said. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Thursday said it was “little concerned”, as the panel found some kind of malware in five mobile of the 29 phones examined by the technical committee. However, no conclusive proof was found regarding the use of Pegasus, the Israeli spyware.

“One thing (the) committee has said that the Government of India has not cooperated. The same stand you took here, you have taken there,” the bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said. The overseeing panel has submitted a “lengthy” report in three parts and one of them suggested amending the law to protect the right to privacy of citizens and ensure cyber security of the nation, the SC said.

When the bench said the Centre did not cooperate, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded by saying he was not aware of that. The court will now hear the matter after four weeks. Last year, an international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including that of politicians, journalists and activists, were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus.

PMLA verdict: SC notice to Centre

A Supreme Court bench headed by the CJI on Thursday agreed to examine a plea seeking a review of the PMLA verdict that upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s powers, including those relating to arrest, and sought response from the Centre on the issue. It said prima facie two issues, including not providing Enforcement Case Information Report, require reconsideration. It issued notice to the Centre on the plea seeking re-examination of its verdict.

