Centre disbands Parliament’s CRPF security

The CRPF unit has been merged with the VIP security wing of the force. File pic

A special unit of the CRPF that was withdrawn from the security of Parliament last year has been finally disbanded and merged with the VIP security wing of the force that has been recently provided a new battalion comprising over 1,000 personnel, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Tuesday “changing the nomenclature” of about 1,400 personnel strength Parliament Duty Group (PDG) to VIP Security Group (VSG) under the CRPF.

This came after the ministry early this month ordered transferring of the forces’ battalion number 190, located in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, to the VIP security unit of the force.

The battalion, with a strength of over 1,000 personnel, was deployed for undertaking anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand.

The Central Reserve Police Group (CRPF) VIP security wing is presently providing protection to more than 200 people, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress comprising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others.

