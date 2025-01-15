Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Meerut hospital director, five others booked for removing woman's kidney
Nagpur Railway Station marks 100 years of service
Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected
Set up panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to govt
No water supply in parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Centre disbands Parliaments CRPF security

Centre disbands Parliament’s CRPF security

Updated on: 16 January,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The battalion, with a strength of over 1,000 personnel, was deployed for undertaking anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand

Centre disbands Parliament’s CRPF security

The CRPF unit has been merged with the VIP security wing of the force. File pic

Listen to this article
Centre disbands Parliament’s CRPF security
x
00:00

A special unit of the CRPF that was withdrawn from the security of Parliament last year has been finally disbanded and merged with the VIP security wing of the force that has been recently provided a new battalion comprising over 1,000 personnel, official sources said on Wednesday.


The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Tuesday “changing the nomenclature” of about 1,400 personnel strength Parliament Duty Group (PDG) to VIP Security Group (VSG) under the CRPF.


This came after the ministry early this month ordered transferring of the forces’ battalion number 190, located in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, to the VIP security unit of the force.


The battalion, with a strength of over 1,000 personnel, was deployed for undertaking anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand.

The Central Reserve Police Group (CRPF) VIP security wing is presently providing protection to more than 200 people, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress comprising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jharkhand india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK