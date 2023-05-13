Centre is still hindering governance: AAP govt in SC

Delhi government says Centre could be held liable for contempt of court for blocking transfer of top babu; CJI to constitute a bench to hear the matter next week

Delhi Cabinet ministers greet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as he arrives at the secretariat after the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday. Pic/PTI

A day after the Supreme Court held it has legislative and executive powers over all but three services, the Delhi government moved the apex court on Friday alleging the Centre was not implementing the decision to transfer its services secretary, a potential flashpoint in the running feud between the two.

The city's AAP government said the Centre may be held liable for contempt of court. The SC on Thursday granted the Delhi government legislative and executive powers over the administration of all services, except for public order, police and land.

Under Article 141 of the Constitution, there can be contempt of this court's order and a bench needs to hear this urgently, senior advocate A M Singhvi told a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

"They are saying we will not transfer anybody. I can file contempt in view of judgment passed yesterday [Thursday]. But it will take time. So kindly list the matter," Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said. The CJI said he will constitute a bench to hear the matter next week.

Ashish More, secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department, was removed from his post on Thursday. Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace him.

Meanwhile, the SC observed the lieutenant governor has to act on the “aid and advice” of the council of ministers of the Delhi government in nominating 10 aldermen to the civic body, a day after it substantially clipped the wings of the Centre's point man in running day-to-day administration of the national capital.

