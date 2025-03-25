Centre, Oppn spar over Karnataka’s 4 per cent Muslim quota

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said he has never stated that the Constitution will be amended

Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday. Pic/PTI

A fierce debate between the Treasury and Opposition benches broke out on Monday in the Rajya Sabha over the Karnataka government granting four per cent reservations to Muslims in contracts, with Union Minister J P Nadda demanding the withdrawal of the law and demanding an answer from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ruling BJP MPs created a ruckus, alleging that the Congress has vowed to change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Nadda, while speaking in Parliament, said that Congress falsely claims to be “protectors of the Constitution.”

This statement was met with fierce objections from the Opposition benches asking him to authenticate his remarks. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that no force can change the Constitution made by B R Ambedkar.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that a senior Congress leader who holds a constitutional post has said the party will change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims. Though he did not name the leader, he was apparently referring to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Rijiju further demanded either the party remove him from the post or announce that it will change the Constitution to provide reservation.

Shivakumar at a media event on Sunday purportedly suggested that a “good day” may come when the Constitution may be changed to accommodate quota for Muslims. However, the Congress leader on Monday claimed that he had been misquoted and asserted that he “never said that we will change the Constitution”.

He clarified in a post on X that he has never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion-based reservation.

