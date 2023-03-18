Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Centre stalling Parliament to avoid Adani questions Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Centre stalling Parliament to avoid Adani questions: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Updated on: 18 March,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

On the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress MP over his remarks in London, Baghel said this was the first time that a ruling party was creating a ruckus in Parliament and not allowing either House to run

Centre stalling Parliament to avoid Adani questions: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File Pic


After proceedings in the two Houses of Parliament were disrupted for the fifth day on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the Centre was dodging the questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the controversy over the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.


"The government at the Centre could not want to answer the questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the floor of Parliament on PM's overseas tour with Adani, about shell companies and money lost by LIC. Hence, to deflect public attention from the issue raised by us, they resorted to disruptions proceedings in Parliament," Baghel said.



On the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress MP over his remarks in London, Baghel said this was the first time that a ruling party was creating a ruckus in Parliament and not allowing either House to run.


"Today, no one is raising concerns on the wastage of crores of public money due to continued disruptions in Parliament. Is this not a matter to debate in Parliament?" The Chhattisgarh CM said.

Also Read: Silenced once again: Congress

Meanwhile, the logjam in Parliament continued on Friday as both the ruling and Opposition members stuck to their positions, not letting either House function.

The acrimony continued to play out even outside the Parliament, with several members of the BJP and Congress sabre-rattling over Rahul's remarks in the UK and the Adani issue.

After the Lok Sabha went into session, Opposition members came near the Speaker's podium to press for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The BJP members, meanwhile, raised the chorus for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at the Cambridge University lecture, alleging that he had maligned institutions in the country.

The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that the audio of their members was muted after they raised slogans in favour of Rahul being allowed to respond to allegations that the BJP raised against him.

The Congress members alleged that there was no audio for about 20 minutes during the parliamentary proceedings on Friday.

Government sources, however, claimed a "technical fault".

The Rajya Sabha also saw disruptions and was adjourned for the day. The Upper House had taken up some of its listed businesses before bedlam broke.

The second part of the Budget session began on March 13. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

chhattisgarh national news congress india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK