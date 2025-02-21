Centre, Tamil Nadu govt quarrel over NEP, three language policy

On Tamil Nadu's opposition to the three-language formula, Pradhan clarified that the policy does not advocate the imposition of any language

Union Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan (centre). Pic/X@cbseindia29

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday attacked Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin over the ongoing row on the implementation of NEP and accused him of “spinning progressive reforms into threats to sustain political narratives”.

In a letter to Stalin, Pradhan said he should rise above political differences and think about the interests of young learners who will benefit from the new National Education Policy.

On Tamil Nadu's opposition to the three-language formula, Pradhan clarified that the policy does not advocate the imposition of any language.

Udhayanidhi hits back

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hit back at Pradhan and asserted the state will only follow the two-language policy. The state was seeking only its due share of funds from the Center from the taxes paid by it, he said.

“They (Centre) want us to accept NEP and the 3-language policy. Tamil Nadu has made clear the 3-language policy will not be accepted,” the Dy CM said.

