Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Centre to SC Scrapping exam unfair to honest candidates

Centre to SC: Scrapping exam unfair to honest candidates

Updated on: 06 July,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on August 11, the board announced

Centre to SC: Scrapping exam unfair to honest candidates

An activist of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress gets his head shaved during a protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Centre to SC: Scrapping exam unfair to honest candidates
x
00:00

Scrapping the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination would not be a rational step and seriously jeopardise lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the questions, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.


In its affidavit submitted in response to a batch of petitions filed by candidates, coaching institutes and parents of the NEET-UG aspirants, the Union Ministry of Education said the government has asked the CBI to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities.


“It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared,” the Centre said.


New dates  for NEET-PG 2024 announced

The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on August 11, the board announced.  “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, 2024,” the Board said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news supreme court assam

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK