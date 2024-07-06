Centre to SC: Scrapping exam unfair to honest candidates

The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on August 11, the board announced

Scrapping the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination would not be a rational step and seriously jeopardise lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the questions, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

In its affidavit submitted in response to a batch of petitions filed by candidates, coaching institutes and parents of the NEET-UG aspirants, the Union Ministry of Education said the government has asked the CBI to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities.

“It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared,” the Centre said.

New dates for NEET-PG 2024 announced

The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on August 11, the board announced. “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, 2024,” the Board said.

