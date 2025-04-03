Centre vs Oppn: Contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

According to the Bill, trusts created by Muslims under any law will no longer be considered Waqf

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protests against the Waqf Bill outside Parliament, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency. Introducing the Bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India’s democratic history.

He said over 97.27 lakh petitions, memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report.

“The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the then UPA government gave it an overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required,” Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protest. “You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill,” Rijiju told the Opposition.

This Bill has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties, he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill was tabled after a long process of consultations carried out by the JPC. He said the Bill was first introduced in August 2024 after which, as sought by the House, it was referred to the JPC, which held long consultations on it.

Key BJP ally Janata Dal (United) delivered a full-throated endorsement of the Bill and accused opposition parties of trying to set a narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anti-Muslim.

Attack on Constitution: Oppn

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the INDIA bloc will oppose the proposed changes to the Waqf law and called the Bill “an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution” with an aim to dilute its provisions, defame minorities, disenfranchise them and divide the Indian society.

“This Bill is an attack on the basic structure of our Constitution, an attack on our federal structure, and has four primary objectives: to dilute the Constitution, to defame minority communities, to divide Indian society, and to disenfranchise minorities,” he alleged. Political parties in Kashmir opposed the amendments, saying it was an interference in religious matters and an attempt to disempower Muslims. Opposition parties have slammed it as “unconstitutional” and against the interest of the Muslim community.

“This bill is designed to disempower Muslims. I don’t have any hope with BJP as we have been seeing for the past 10-11 years how Muslims are lynched and mosques demolished... but the Hindu brethren should step forward because this is the nation of Gandhi, it should run as per the constitution,” said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his party would not support the amendments as “only one religion is being targeted.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Bill is aimed at polarisation and will send a wrong message to the world denting the country’s secular image. Participating in a debate on the Bill in the Lower House, Yadav alleged that the Bill has been introduced to manage BJP’s “diminishing” vote bank and will prove to be a “waterloo” for the BJP as some members might be claiming to support the bill but inside they are not happy about the development.

“BJP wants the Muslim community to feel that their rights are being attacked and the party gets to indulge in polarisation politics because that is their agenda,” he alleged.

‘Black law’, says Muslim body

Muslim bodies denounced the Bill and said the amended provisions in it will do more harm than good to Muslims. The AIMPLB said it will challenge the Bill in court and take the fight against the “black law” that threatens the community’s rights to the streets. It will be detrimental rather than beneficial for Muslims, a senior All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) official said.

“The AIMPLB and other Muslim organisations have conveyed their concerns over the Bill to the JPC, but they were not considered,” Maulana Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali, who is a senior executive member of the Board, said.

What is Waqf?

A Waqf is an inalienable charitable endowment under Islamic law. It typically involves donating a building, plot of land or other assets for Muslim religious or charitable purposes with no intention of reclaiming the assets.

What is Central Waqf Council?

Central Waqf Council is a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. It was set up in 1964 as an advisory body to the Central government on matters concerning the working of the Waqf Boards. The Council consists of a chairperson, who is the Union Minister in-charge of Waqf and such other members. At present, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju is the ex-officio Chairperson. The Council has been empowered to advise the Central and state governments and state Waqf Boards.

What is Waqf (Amendment) Bill?

The Bill seeks to modify the Mussalman Waqf Act, 1923 and amend the Waqf Act, 1995. According to the Bill, trusts created by Muslims under any law will no longer be considered Waqf. Only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to Waqf. Also, women must receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans. The Bill also proposes that an officer of the rank of collector will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf.

