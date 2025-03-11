CGST officers detect tax evasion of Rs 1.95L crore

The total number of ITC fraud cases in the current fiscal stood at 13,018 involving an amount of R46,472 crore. A voluntary deposit of Rs 2211 crore was made

Central GST officers have detected tax evasion of Rs 1.95 lakh crore in 25,397 cases in the April-January period of the current fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per the data shared in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the total number of GST evasion cases detected by the central government officers in the last five years was 86,711 and the total detection was over Rs 6.79 lakh crore. In 2023-24 fiscal 20,582 evasion cases were detected involving Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

In the current fiscal (up to January 2025), the total number of evasion cases detected stood at 25,397, with a total detection amount of Rs 1,94,938 crore. During the period, a voluntary deposit of Rs 21,520 crore was made in tax evasion cases.

The total number of ITC fraud cases in the current fiscal stood at 13,018 involving an amount of R46,472 crore. A voluntary deposit of Rs 2211 crore was made.

