Champai Soren resigns Hemant stakes claim

Champai Soren resigns; Hemant stakes claim

Updated on: 04 July,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies

Hemant staked claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held soon

Champai Soren resigns; Hemant stakes claim

Hemant Soren

Champai Soren resigns; Hemant stakes claim
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigned on Wednesday and Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, staked claim to form the government, hours after leaders of the JMM-led alliance in the state unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.


Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th CM of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant’s arrest, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation in the presence of the JMM executive president, capping a day-long drama full of speculations.


Hemant staked claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held soon.


Hemant Soren news india national news

