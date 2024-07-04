Hemant staked claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held soon

Hemant Soren

Listen to this article Champai Soren resigns; Hemant stakes claim x 00:00

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigned on Wednesday and Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, staked claim to form the government, hours after leaders of the JMM-led alliance in the state unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.

Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th CM of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant’s arrest, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation in the presence of the JMM executive president, capping a day-long drama full of speculations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hemant staked claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held soon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever