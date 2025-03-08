A total of Rs 22.62 lakh deposited in different accounts, an assistant sound box used for voice recording, one laptop, nine mobile phones, an LED TV, and multiple notepads and betting slips have been seized from the possession of the accused

Authorities are now tracing the financial trail of the racket. Representational pic

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch has dismantled an organised betting syndicate in the Karampura area of the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement for illegally betting on the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Manish Sahani, 42, and Yogesh Kukreja, 31, both residents of Indira Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, and Suraj, 24, a resident of Hakikat Nagar.

The police seized a total of Rs 22,62,136, deposited in various accounts, along with an assistant sound box (used for voice recording), one laptop, nine mobile phones, one LED TV, and multiple notepads and betting slips from the accused, ANI reported.

The Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand took place on Wednesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Following a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided a flat in DLF Towers, Karampura, on Thursday and apprehended the three accused who were actively engaged in the betting operations, the police said.

A significant amount of betting-related equipment was recovered during the raid, ANI reported.

The seized materials are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, the police said.

The investigation has revealed that the syndicate was allegedly led by Sahani, also known as Sunny, who ran the operation at the highest level without involving intermediaries.

He has completed his education up to Class 12 and previously ran a business dealing with old cars in Hakikat Nagar in the national capital, the police said.

However, after facing financial setbacks, he allegedly turned to illegal betting and rented the Karampura premises to operate the syndicate.

Sahani managed voice recordings of bettors and handled financial transactions via bank accounts and cash dealings.

Kukreja, who is his associate, has completed his graduation in commerce and has been involved in the racket since 2021, the police said. He was allegedly responsible for managing the accounts.

The third accused, Suraj, a Class 10 pass-out, was tasked with receiving calls from bettors, maintaining transaction records, and updating betting accounts after the matches, the police said.

Authorities are now tracing the financial trail of the racket and investigating the involvement of other associates.

The Delhi Crime Branch said it is intensifying its efforts to dismantle the larger network connected to this organised crime.

(With ANI inputs)