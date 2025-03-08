Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Champions Trophy 2025 Delhi Police arrest three for betting on South Africa New Zealand semi final match

Champions Trophy 2025: Delhi Police arrest three for betting on South Africa-New Zealand semi-final match

Updated on: 08 March,2025 05:18 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A total of Rs 22.62 lakh deposited in different accounts, an assistant sound box used for voice recording, one laptop, nine mobile phones, an LED TV, and multiple notepads and betting slips have been seized from the possession of the accused

Champions Trophy 2025: Delhi Police arrest three for betting on South Africa-New Zealand semi-final match

Authorities are now tracing the financial trail of the racket. Representational pic

Listen to this article
Champions Trophy 2025: Delhi Police arrest three for betting on South Africa-New Zealand semi-final match
x
00:00

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch has dismantled an organised betting syndicate in the Karampura area of the national capital, news agency ANI reported.


Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement for illegally betting on the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand.


According to the Delhi Police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Manish Sahani, 42, and Yogesh Kukreja, 31, both residents of Indira Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, and Suraj, 24, a resident of Hakikat Nagar.


The police seized a total of Rs 22,62,136, deposited in various accounts, along with an assistant sound box (used for voice recording), one laptop, nine mobile phones, one LED TV, and multiple notepads and betting slips from the accused, ANI reported.

The Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand took place on Wednesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Following a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided a flat in DLF Towers, Karampura, on Thursday and apprehended the three accused who were actively engaged in the betting operations, the police said.

A significant amount of betting-related equipment was recovered during the raid, ANI reported. 

The seized materials are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, the police said.

The investigation has revealed that the syndicate was allegedly led by Sahani, also known as Sunny, who ran the operation at the highest level without involving intermediaries.

He has completed his education up to Class 12 and previously ran a business dealing with old cars in Hakikat Nagar in the national capital, the police said.

However, after facing financial setbacks, he allegedly turned to illegal betting and rented the Karampura premises to operate the syndicate.

Sahani managed voice recordings of bettors and handled financial transactions via bank accounts and cash dealings.

Kukreja, who is his associate, has completed his graduation in commerce and has been involved in the racket since 2021, the police said. He was allegedly  responsible for managing the accounts.

The third accused, Suraj, a Class 10 pass-out, was tasked with receiving calls from bettors, maintaining transaction records, and updating betting accounts after the matches, the police said.

Authorities are now tracing the financial trail of the racket and investigating the involvement of other associates.

The Delhi Crime Branch said it is intensifying its efforts to dismantle the larger network connected to this organised crime.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news India news india delhi Champions Trophy 2025

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK