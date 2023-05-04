Chandra Grahan 2023: Date and time of the first Lunar Eclipse of the year

The lunar eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The first lunar eclipse of 2023, or the Chandra Grahan, will occur on May 5. It will be a penumbral eclipse, where the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon is not perfect. This year the eclipse will coincide with Vaishakh Purnima and Buddha Purnima.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Lunar Eclipse Date and Time

The lunar eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Chandra Grahan will occur on May 5, 2023, and it will begin at 08.44 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST) and it will end at 01.01 am (IST) on May 6, 2023.

Chandra Grahan 2023: How to watch?

One can watch Chandra Grahan through the naked eyes if the sky is clear. As it will be Penumbral Lunar Eclipse so it will only reduce the brightness of the Moon, which will be a little difficult to observe. People, who really want to enjoy watching this Penumbral Lunar Eclipse then they can use binoculars and telescope.

Chandra Grahan 2023: What is penumbral lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth's shadow, causing it to turn reddish-brown in colour. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon partially passes through the Earth's shadow, causing only a part of it to turn reddish-brown. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, causing it to appear slightly darker than usual.