Char Dham pilgrims found travelling with fake registration documents

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered here against unidentified persons after fake registration documents for char dham yatra were recovered from some pilgrims.

Fake registration documents were recovered from six pilgrims travelling by bus at the Bhadrakali checkpost during a checking conducted in the presence of Garhwal commissioner Sushil Kumar and DIG Garhwal KS Nagnyal.

Some cybercafes are suspected of issuing fake registration documents to pilgrims, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said. Pilgrims from whom fake registration documents were recovered were asked to return.

A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at the Muni-ki-Reti police station in connection with this, he said.

Cyber cafes involved in this fraudulent activity will be sternly dealt with, he added.

