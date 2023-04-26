The male cheetah had wandered outside KNP at least two times this month

A cheetah at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. File pic/PTI

Cheetah who keeps straying out of Kuno put in enclosure

Cheetah Oban aka Pavan, who had strayed out of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh multiple times and had to be rescued from far-off locations, has been shifted to an enclosure in the park, a senior Forest department official said on Tuesday. The male cheetah had wandered outside KNP at least two times this month.

KNP’s Divisional Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma confirmed to PTI on Tuesday that Pavan is now shifted to a large enclosure, where the feline is staying with two female cheetahs. Pavan and female cheetah Asha were released into the wild on March 11, almost six months after they were brought to KNP from Africa. Two other felines, Elton and Freddie, were released into the free-range area on March 22.

