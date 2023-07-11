Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde receive death threat, 24-year-old caller held from Mahad

A 24-year-old caller has been arrested from Raigad's Mahad for allegedly threatening to kill Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, both members of the Ajit Pawar camp

A 24-year-old caller has been arrested from Raigad's Mahad for allegedly threatening to kill Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, both members of the Ajit Pawar camp.

Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Shinde-led government on July 2, Sunday, along with six other MLAs of NCP.

The man, who identified himself as Prashant Patil, allegedly called on the phone number of Bhujbal's personal assistant (PA) on Monday night, saying he had taken "supari" (contract) to kill Bhujbal, the police officer said.

A police complaint in this regard was registered at Pune's Koregaon Park police station.

"The man called on the number of Bhujbal's PA on Monday night when the minister was in Pune. After identifying himself, the man claimed that he has received a 'supari' (contract) to kill Bhujbal, and he will kill him tomorrow," the officer said.

During the investigation, the caller's location was traced to Mahad.

"We arrested Patil under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on," the officer said. Patil is a resident of Chandgad in Kolhapur district.

During the interrogation, Patil told the police that he had called up on the phone number of Dhananjay Munde's office in Parli in Beed district and issued a death threat for the minister.

"A criminal offence is registered by Parli city police," said the officer.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal said his PA called on his (Bhujbal's) phone informing him about the threat.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Bhujbal said the Pawar family does not indulge in such acts (of issuing threats).

"Sharad Pawar doesn't at all indulge in such things like issuing threats. He fights ideologically, and delivers speeches," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)