Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary: Inspiring quotes of the great Maratha king

Updated on: 02 April,2023 02:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of Raigad in 1674, the warrior-king breathed his last on 3 April, 1680

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Pic/iStock


The man who laid the foundation Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated throughout Maharashtra and the rest of India for his conquests and valour. Formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of Raigad in 1674, the warrior-king breathed his last on 3 April, 1680.


This year will mark the 343rd death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



On his death anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj:


"Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.”

"Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong."

“A courageous & brave man also bends in the honor of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom.”

“We must know the history of the place in which we live and the history of our ancestors.”

“Each person should get an education, because, during a war, the thing which not be achieved by strength, that can be achieved by knowledge and tricks and the knowledge comes from education.”

