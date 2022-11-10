×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh 19 year old youth held for raping minor girl in Balod

Chhattisgarh: 19-year-old youth held for raping minor girl in Balod

Updated on: 10 November,2022 04:33 PM IST  |  Balod
PTI |

Top

The incident was reported under the Dondi police station limits

Chhattisgarh: 19-year-old youth held for raping minor girl in Balod

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Balod, said police on Thursday.


The incident was reported under the Dondi police station limits.



As per reports, the accused called the minor girl to his home on the pretext of giving firecrackers and sexually assaulted and raped the survivor. The minor girl is seven-year-old.


Also Read: Sabarimala declared 'liquor and drug-free zone'

The incident came to light after the girl told a family member about the incident, post which they filed a complaint.

"The police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the POCSO act.The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

Further investigations are underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india chhattisgarh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK