Chhattisgarh: Bus rams into bridge in Raigarh, 26 injured

The incident in Chhattisgarh took place after the bus driver allegedly lost control and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge

Authorities in Chhattisgarh said that at least 26 people were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a bridge near Gharghoda in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported.

According to officials, the incident took place after the bus driver allegedly lost control and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge.

"The incident took place near Gharghoda in Raigarh district on Monday morning," Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Deepak Mishra told ANI.

He said, "A total of 26 people were injured in the accident. Two of them are critically injured and have been sent to Raigarh medical college."

Further details are awaited.

