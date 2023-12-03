Breaking News
Chhattisgarh Congress ahead in 45 seats BJP leading in 32 seats

Chhattisgarh: Congress ahead in 45 seats, BJP leading in 32 seats

Updated on: 03 December,2023 09:23 AM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel, Congress was ahead in 45 seats and BJP was leading in 32 seats.

Representation Pic

The ruling Congress was leading in 45 seats and the BJP in 32 seats as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly. While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel, Congress was ahead in 45 seats and BJP was leading in 32 seats.


Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said. The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.


A total of 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

