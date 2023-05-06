Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Chhattisgarh ED arrests Raipur mayors brother in PMLA case linked to liquor scam

Chhattisgarh: ED arrests Raipur mayor's brother in PMLA case linked to liquor 'scam'

Updated on: 06 May,2023 06:40 PM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department charge sheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states, the sources said

Chhattisgarh: ED arrests Raipur mayor's brother in PMLA case linked to liquor 'scam'

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Chhattisgarh: ED arrests Raipur mayor's brother in PMLA case linked to liquor 'scam'
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar's elder brother Anwar in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, official sources said.


Aijaz Dhebar, 47, is a ruling party mayor in the Congress-ruled state.



His elder brother Anwar, who deals in liquor trade, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a Raipur hotel in the morning, the sources said.


Also Read: HC asks ED to respond to Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case

In a security escort of the CRPF, he was produced before a court in Raipur by the ED which sent him to four days of custody of the agency.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department charge sheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states, the sources said.

The ED, sometime ago, had conducted searches in this case in Chhattisgarh and some other locations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
chhattisgarh news Crime News India news national news Enforcement Directorate

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK