A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district for allegedly strangling his married lover and her two minor children with a belt, according to news agency PTI.

The suspect, identified as Parmod Giddhi, was admitted to hospital after claiming he had consumed poison before his apprehension in Ranchi, the capital of neighbouring Jharkhand.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Giddhi was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Subhadra Thakur, who was estranged from her husband. He is accused of murdering her due to a suspicion that she was unfaithful to him, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sashimohan Singh told PTI.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in Sajbahar village, within the jurisdiction of Tapkara police station, on the night of 22nd June.

Police were alerted the following morning when a man, apparently intoxicated, began claiming he had killed his lover and her two children, burying their bodies on the bank of a nearby river, an official stated. Immediate search operations led to the recovery of the bodies of Ms Thakur, her 14-year-old daughter, and her 6-year-old son.

By this time, however, Giddhi had fled to Ranchi, approximately 170 km from Jashpur. A team from the Chhattisgarh police subsequently arrested the suspect in the neighbouring state.

Giddhi reportedly informed the police that he suspected Ms Thakur's character. He then took her to a nearby forest where he strangled her with a belt. The accused then called her children to the same location and proceeded to kill them in a similar manner, the official confirmed.

After the strangulation, the accused buried the three bodies under sand at different spots along the bank of the Utiyal river.

While the police team was escorting Giddhi from Ranchi back to Jashpur by road, the accused informed officers that he had consumed poison in an attempt to end his life. He was promptly rushed to a hospital in Jashpur, where his condition is currently reported as stable.

However following the act Giddhi has confessed to committing the crime. He has been charged with murder and concealing evidence, and a further probe into the matter is ongoing, the official added.

