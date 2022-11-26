×
Chhattisgarh: Man booked for posting doctored video of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Updated on: 26 November,2022 02:48 PM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

A member of the Congress legal cell lodged a complaint in Raipur on Friday, following which an FIR was registered against a man, who hails from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, said Satyaprakash Tiwari

Representative Image


The Chhattisgarh police have registered an offence against a man for allegedly posting a doctored video on social media of pro-Pakistani slogans being raised during the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', an official said on Saturday.


A member of the Congress legal cell lodged a complaint in Raipur on Friday, following which an FIR was registered against a man, who hails from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, said Satyaprakash Tiwari, the station house officer of Civil Lines police station said.



Also Read: Congress accuses BJP of 'doctoring' video to discredit 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'


In his complaint, a member of the Congress legal cell Ankit Kumar Mishra alleged that the accused had on Friday posted a doctored video of the yatra on his Twitter handle, in which pro-Pakistan slogans were raised, he said.

An offence has been registered under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe has been launched, the official said.

