Chhattisgarh pays tribute to ITBP troopers killed in blast

Two ITBP troopers were killed and two cops sustained injuries. Pic/PTI

Chhattisgarh on Sunday paid tribute to two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police who were killed in an IED blast in Narayanpur district.

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Tank Ram Verma was present at the tribute programme held at the 4th Battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) at Mana camp on the outskirts of Raipur.

ITBP troopers Amar Panwar and K Rajesh were killed, and two policemen sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Narayanpur district.

Kharge, Rahul condole deaths

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of two ITBP soldiers in a Naxal attack on Saturday. “I pay my humble tributes to the martyred soldiers and convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire country stands with the affected families in this pain,” Gandhi said. “The whole country is united in fighting against Naxalism. We salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave jawans,” Kharge posted on X.

