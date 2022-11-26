Chhattisgarh: Three naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

The security forces also recovered weapons which include 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket from the spot

Three naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pomara forests under Mirtur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, an official said.

The security forces also recovered weapons which include 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket from the spot.

"The jawans (CRPF, DRG and STF) had gone out on an anti-naxal operation last evening based on a tip off that around 40 Naxals of Bhairamgarh Area Committee were staying in Pomara forests. After that an exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and Naxals between 7:30 am to 7:45 am today," Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjaneya Varshney said.

During the gunfight, three naxals, includimng a woman, were killed and 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket were recovered from the spot. A search operation is still underway, SP Varshney added.

