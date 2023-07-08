Breaking News
Chhattisgarh: Three-storey building collapses in Bilaspur

Updated on: 08 July,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  Bilaspur
ANI

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident that took place at around 7:00 am near the Mangala Chowk in Bilaspur district

Chhattisgarh: Three-storey building collapses in Bilaspur
A three-storeyed building collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday morning, officials said.


No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident that took place at around 7:00 am near the Mangala Chowk in Bilaspur district, they said.


According to officials, the triple-storeyed commercial building which housed a pharmacy store, and a jewellery shop, collapsed while digging a drain.


The locals alleged that there was digging work going on for the installation of drainage line was being done carelessly which caused the building to collapse.

Locals claimed that the construction was carried out irresponsibly, which in turn weakened the building's foundation, leading to the collapse.

"We had already informed the local civic body officials about the digging work and the risks associated with it, but our complaint was ignored," Vishal Gupta, one of the shop owners, claimed.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

