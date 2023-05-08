Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in Sukma encounter

"Two Naxalites have been killed in the encounter. Superintendent of police Sunil Sharma himself is leading the entire operation," the Sukma police said

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter between the jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in the Bheji area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Monday.

A search operation is underway in the area. Earlier on May 1, Naxals torched two tipper trucks engaged in construction work in the Ittapara area of Sukma district, said SP Sukma, Sunil Sharma. The incident had taken place in the jurisdiction of the Phulbagdi police station.

According to SP Sharma, three labourers were rescued safely and brought to Phulbagdi police station.

