Chhava inspires gold rush moment in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Bhopal
Agencies |

Other than manually digging the area, the video showed villagers using metal detectors from 7 pm to 3 am.

The villagers gathered near the Fort and kept digging up to 3 am was full of holes by morning

Videos on social media began to do the rounds late on Friday night of large crowd gathered near Asirgarh Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur after rumours spread about gold coins buried in the area. Other than manually digging the area, the video showed villagers using metal detectors from 7 pm to 3 am. A scene from the film Chhaava, which depicted Burhanpur as a “gold mine”, allegedly led to belief that the golden coins were buried deep at the site.



The speculation began when soil from a highway construction site was dumped on a local villager’s field, sparking rumours that it contained ancient metal coins. Meanwhile, authorities have issued a warning against illegal excavation. The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has started a probe after several people dug land around Asirgarh fort searching for hidden treasure.


Burhanpur district collector Harsh Singh said, “It came to my knowledge that some people dug up fields in search of gold coins. I have told the SDM to visit the spot.” He said even if people find some coins, they will be of archaeological importance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

