Breaking News
Chidambaram heads Congress manifesto committee

Updated on: 24 December,2023 04:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Other members include Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Chidambaram at a past press conference. Pic/Getty Images

Congress has constituted its Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and appointed former union minister P Chidambaram as its chairman. Former Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo has been made the convenor of the important panel. The 16-member panel includes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former Union ministers Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are also part of the committee.


The development comes a day after a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where the party discussed its Lok Sabha poll strategy. “The Congress president has constituted the Manifesto Committee for the upcoming General Election 2024 with immediate effect,” reads a statement issued by the party on Friday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news congress Lok Sabha p chidambaram chhattisgarh

