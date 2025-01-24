Child killed, 43 others injured in bus accident in Chhattisgarh

The accident occurred in the wee hours on National Highway-53 in Saraipali town when the bus was heading to Puri (Odisha) from Durg

A six-month-old baby was killed, and 43 others were injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the wee hours on National Highway-53 in Saraipali town when the bus was heading to Puri (Odisha) from Durg.

The bus crashed into the stationary truck, which was parked on the side of the road as it had broken down. The impact of the collision was so severe that the infant girl on board the bus died on the spot while 43 passengers sustained injuries. At least 19 passengers were seriously injured, said police.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district administration to provide better medical assistance to the injured.

