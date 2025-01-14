Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Child trafficking gang busted in Uttarakhand 4 held toddler rescued

Child trafficking gang busted in Uttarakhand, 4 held, toddler rescued

Updated on: 14 January,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Dehradun
PTI |

Top

When the kidnappers got to know that the police were probing the matter, one of them dropped Akash at the gate of the Yamuna Colony, he said

Child trafficking gang busted in Uttarakhand, 4 held, toddler rescued

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Child trafficking gang busted in Uttarakhand, 4 held, toddler rescued
x
00:00

Uttarakhand Police on Monday busted a gang involved in child trafficking with the arrest of four people, including a woman, and rescued a two-year-old boy, officials said. On January 2, Reena, a resident of Yamuna Colony, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the kidnapping of her two sons -- Akash (5) and Vikas (2), Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.


When the kidnappers got to know that the police were probing the matter, one of them dropped Akash at the gate of the Yamuna Colony, he said. It was later revealed that Reena's cousin Rakesh (52) used to visit her house frequently and some people had seen him dropping off Akash at the colony gate on the evening of January 2, he said. Both Rakesh, who works at Ordnance Factory here, and Reena are natives of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.


The police found that Rakesh was close to Rahul who works with him at the factory and their mobile phones were put on surveillance, the SSP said. During the course of investigation, involvement of Rahul's daughter Tania (20) in the kidnapping of the two children was also revealed, he said, adding that she had hid the two brothers with her. The SSP said that when the father-daughter duo came to know about the police complaint, they asked Rakesh to drop Akash at the colony gate after which the three accused fled to Amroha, Uttar Pradesh to the house of Rahul's aunt. The police managed to nab Rakesh and Tania, but Rahul went absconding.


During interrogation, the accused told police that they sold Vikas to a brother-sister duo, Priyanka (22) and Santy (25), in Dhampur for Rs 2 lakh, the officer said, adding that subsequently they were also arrested. Priyanka and Santy disclosed that they had sold the child to a family living in Sarkathal Shivala in Dhampur. After this, the police approached that family and rescued the child, the SSP said. Rakesh, during interrogation, also revealed that he had sold two of his own children, he said. The police are probing the matter. The SSP has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team that recovered the child.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttarakhand Crime News news national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK