Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Updated on: 31 August,2022 01:47 PM IST  |  Amritsar
Representational Pic


Four masked youths allegedly vandalised a church in a village close to the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Takkarpura village of Patti town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.


Four masked youths entered the church, pointed a pistol at the watchman's head and tied up his hands before vandalising the church. They also broke an idol and burnt the pastor's car before leaving, the police said.

After the incident, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, they said.

A group of Christians on Wednesday held a protest against the incident and blocked all routes leading to Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Patti, Harike and Ferozepur.
The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused. 

