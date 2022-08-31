Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Four masked youths entered the church, pointed a pistol at the watchman's head and tied up his hands before vandalising the church. They also broke an idol and burnt the pastor's car before leaving, the police said.
Representational Pic
Four masked youths allegedly vandalised a church in a village close to the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Takkarpura village of Patti town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.
Four masked youths entered the church, pointed a pistol at the watchman's head and tied up his hands before vandalising the church. They also broke an idol and burnt the pastor's car before leaving, the police said.
Also Read: Communal clashes erupt in Gujarat Vadodara during Ganesh procession, 10 detained
After the incident, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, they said.
A group of Christians on Wednesday held a protest against the incident and blocked all routes leading to Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Patti, Harike and Ferozepur.
The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever