CISF announces 'Coastal Cyclothon' to mark its 56th Raising Day

An official statement said that the CISF will launch a cycling rally titled "Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat" (Safe Coasts, Prosperous India), which will span the entire 6,553-kilometer coastline of the country to mark its 56th Raising Day.

The rally aims to raise awareness about coastal security and highlight the role these regions play in safeguarding India’s economic prosperity, it said.

It further said that the journey will be conducted simultaneously by two teams of cyclists. One team will start from the western coast at Lakhpat Fort in Kutch district of Gujarat, while the other will begin from Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal, on the eastern coast. After 25 days of traversing India’s coastal roads, the two teams will converge at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on March 31.

The CISF statement said that the ambitious expedition is not merely a display of physical endurance; it is a powerful statement about the CISF's commitment to coastal security and its crucial role in safeguarding India's economic prosperity. India's extensive coastline, home to over 250 ports, including 72 major ones, handles 95 per cent of the nation's trade by volume and majority of its oil imports. These ports are critical gateways for trade and house vital infrastructure, including refineries, shipyards, and nuclear power plants, making their security paramount.

It said that the 'Coastal Cyclothon' aims to educate citizens about potential threats like smuggling of drugs, weapons and explosives and encourage vigilance and foster better coordination between local communities and security agencies for a more robust security network.

It further said that the initiative also aims to-

- Inspire national pride and highlight the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, security personnel and their families.

- The rally will serve as a platform to educate people about India's diverse maritime traditions, history and geography, promoting greater appreciation for our coastal communities and their contributions to the nation.

It said that a total of 125 CISF personnel, including 14 courageous women, will participate in this endeavor, symbolizing a balanced representation of strength and resilience. All participants have undergone a month of intensive training tailored to the demands of long-distance cycling, focusing on nutrition, endurance and safety.

The Cyclists have engaged in preparatory sessions with professional cyclists to fine-tune their skills in long-distance cycling dynamics, including bike maintenance, posture optimisation and efficient pedaling techniques.

The Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation will virtually flag off this remarkable event on March 7, 2025. The event is expected to draw national attention as it underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness in maintaining national security along the vulnerable coastal areas, it said.