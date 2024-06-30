Breaking News
Civic bodies ramp up preparations in Delhi

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on “orange alert” till July 2

Man walks with umbrella during heavy rainfall near India Gate. Pic/PTI

Boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert are among the steps taken by civic bodies amid a prediction of heavy rain in Delhi till Tuesday.


The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives.


The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on “orange alert” till July 2. An official in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the civic body has ramped up manpower deployment to handle waterlogging complaints and is monitoring areas under Lutyens’ Delhi through CCTV cameras.


