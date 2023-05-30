Breaking News
'Civil war in Manipur': Asaduddin Owaisi outlines eight issues as Modi govt completes nine years

Updated on: 30 May,2023 03:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Owaisi made the remarks as the PM Modi-led government completed nine years in power on May 30

Asauddin Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, on Tuesday outlined what he described as 'bawal' -- can roughly be translated as chaos -- during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in India.


Owaisi made the remarks as the PM Modi-led government completed nine years in power on May 30.


The four-time Member of Parliament, representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha, tweeted a list of issues with the heading -- "9 years of Modi government, 9 bawal."


In his words, the nine issues include: "Demonetisation, 2020 Delhi riots, civil war in Manipur, China, rising inflation and falling income, mayhem of lockdown, mass violence in Kashmir, CAA NPR and NRC and youth unemployment."

On the recent Manipur unrest, Owaisi earlier lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding a roadshow during Karnataka, alleging that PM is campaigning for elections in Karnataka when there is violence in Manipur and an encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir where five soldiers have died.

“Sad that while Pakistan-backed terrorists are killing our soldiers and violence has engulfed Manipur, PM Narendra Modi is talking about a ‘fiction’ movie called The Kerala Story”, India Today quoted Asaduddin Owaisi as saying.

The opposition parties have been questioning the Modi government over several issues as Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up to celebrate the nine years of Modi government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the government accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

Kharge said: "With deadly inflation in nine years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!" "Arrogant claims -- 'inflation is not visible' or 'we do not eat this expensive thing at all'. Journey from 'Acche Din' to 'Amrit Kaal', due to inflation, the amount of public loot has increased!" he added.

news india India news hyderabad national news asaduddin owaisi

