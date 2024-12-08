‘Civilian army needed to protect nation’s interests’

The field of law does not demand perfection but perseverance, curiosity and a commitment to the ideals of fairness and equity, he said

A nation growing “economically, politically, in the rule of law and in good governance” requires not only the “military in dress” but also a “civilian army” of experts to diligently and intelligently look after its interests both within and outside, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant said here on Sunday.

“A nation growing economically, politically, democratically, in rule of law, in good governance, requires not only the military in dress but a lot of military elements in civilian dress also,” Justice Surya Kant said.

“Whether you are a law graduate, an expert in criminal law or international law, whether you are a professor or a scientist or an engineer, or holding any other responsible position, you become part of that civilian army which very carefully, intelligently, very diligently looks after the interests of the nation both within and outside,” he said.

