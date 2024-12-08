Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Civilian army needed to protect nations interests

‘Civilian army needed to protect nation’s interests’

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Gandhinagar
Agencies |

The field of law does not demand perfection but perseverance, curiosity and a commitment to the ideals of fairness and equity, he said

A nation growing “economically, politically, in the rule of law and in good governance” requires not only the “military in dress” but also a “civilian army” of experts to diligently and intelligently look after its interests both within and outside, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant said here on Sunday.


The field of law does not demand perfection but perseverance, curiosity and a commitment to the ideals of fairness and equity, he said.


“A nation growing economically, politically, democratically, in rule of law, in good governance, requires not only the military in dress but a lot of military elements in civilian dress also,” Justice Surya Kant said.


“Whether you are a law graduate, an expert in criminal law or international law, whether you are a professor or a scientist or an engineer, or holding any other responsible position, you become part of that civilian army which very carefully, intelligently, very diligently looks after the interests of the nation both within and outside,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

supreme court news india national news

