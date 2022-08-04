CJI N V Ramana sets in motion process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit

The CJI personally handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. File Pic

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre.

The CJI personally handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

Justice Ramana, the 48th chief justice of India who took over as head of the Indian judiciary from S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, is scheduled to demit office on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months.

Justice Lalit, who would be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27, will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

